Brook + Whittle, a maker of labels and packaging materials, is cutting 72 jobs in Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry.



The department posted a WARN notice Wednesday of job cuts due to a "closure" as of May 25 at Brook + Whittle's 3001 State Rd., Croydon, facility. The operation is near the intersection of Bristol Pike and Route 413.



Brook + Whittle acquired the Croydon facility in 2020, according to the company website. The company operates 15 plants in the U.S. In Croydon, it makes "shrink sleeves," the labels on plastic bottles containing Slimfast and other products.



Brook + Whittle was acquired by Snow Phipps Group, an investment firm, but now, the company is part of the portfolio of TruArc Partners, based in New York City.



TruArc has invested in several businesses, including Teasdale, a maker of Mexican foods; FeraDyne, which makes archery equipment, and Velvet, a maker of men's and women's apparel. TruArc describes itself as the successor to Snow Phipps.



Federal law requires employers to give notice of certain business closings and mass layoffs to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry to give workers and communities notice.



A call made to Brook + Whittle after regular business hours was not answered.