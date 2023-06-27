FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County say an 18-year-old man died after his sedan hit a tree Monday morning.

The Franconia Township Police Department said it received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Schoolhouse Road, near the intersection of Halteman Road, in Franconia Township at approximately 7:15 a.m.

Officers found that a sedan had left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to a news release from township police. Immediately following the impact, a passing driver and a Pennsylvania State Trooper, who happened to be nearby, were able to remove the driver from the vehicle and render aid before the car caught fire.

Officers and members of the Souderton Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The driver, identified as an 18-year-old Franconia Township resident, was transported to Grand View Hospital by VMSC Ambulance where he was pronounced dead a short time after arrival, according to police.

Schoolhouse Road was closed between Lower Road and Halteman Road with the assistance of the Souderton Fire Police until 8:50 a.m.

Officers at the scene were assisted by Pennsylvania State Police Troop T, Lower Salford, and Souderton Borough Police Departments, along with the Souderton Fire Department, VMSC Ambulance, Freedom Valley Medical Rescue, Jeff Stat 2 Medical Helicopter, and Cope’s Towing.

No police officers, firefighters, or members of the public were injured during the incident.

The crash is being investigated by the Franconia Township Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Franconia Township Police Department at 215-723-6778.