COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Second and Park avenues in Collegeville, said the county district attorney's office.

Responding police found the 21-year-old Collegeville man lying in the street. He was flown to the hospital where he was last listed in critical condition, the DA's office said Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt and stayed at the scene, and has been cooperating with police.

The investigation into the crash is expected to take several weeks, the DA said.