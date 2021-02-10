PENNSBURG, Pa. - The Montgomery County district attorney's office has identified the man shot and killed by police in Pennsburg.
Trey Bartholomew, 27, allegedly charged police with a sword before the officer shot him Tuesday night, the DA said.
It started as a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. A caller told dispatchers that a family member was armed with a sword threatening to harm others.
Upper Perkiomen police said the man was agitated and left the home with a sword.
Police encountered Bartholomew in Long Alley, near Eighth Street, and he refused to obey police commands to drop the weapon, authorities said.
Bartholomew then charged police, and an officer shot him, the DA said.
"I heard about four to five pops, like gunshots, and I heard screaming, like a man yelling," said neighbor Matt White.
Officers rendered aid, but Bartholomew died at the scene.
"It went quiet, and before I knew it, there was ambulance, multiple cop cars, and they actually shut off the whole road here," White said.
The Montgomery County DA's office is investigating, per protocol, and the names of the officers involved are not being released.
The Upper Perk department does not use body cameras, the DA's office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 610-278-3368.