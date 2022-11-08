FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man died after a crash in Franconia Township.

Justin Minnucci, 28, was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

Minnucci, of Franconia Township, died of injuries sustained in a crash hours earlier, the coroner said.

Minnucci was the driver of a vehicle that crashed with another vehicle around 11:45 a.m. in the area of West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, just outside of Souderton.

The coroner's office and township police are investigating.