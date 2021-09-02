MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A 65-year-old man died after he drove his vehicle into flood waters in Bucks County Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy rains to the region.
Donald Allen Bauer, of Perkiomenville, was found dead in the vehicle around 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a state police news release.
Troopers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Trumbauersville Road in Milford Township around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a missing person from a vehicle that had driven into the flood waters of Unami Creek, state police said.
Arriving troopers and fire department personnel tried to retrieve the vehicle. However, the conditions were too severe, and crews postponed the search efforts at 11:30 pm. Wednesday, state police said.
A 54-year-old woman, also of Perkiomenville, was able to get out of the vehicle and was transported to St. Luke’s Upper Bucks campus, state police said.
Troopers and fire department personnel returned to the scene Thursday around 6 a.m. and found Bauer dead inside the vehicle, according to state police.
Bauer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bucks County Coroner’s Office shortly after 10 a.m. The cause of death was ruled as drowning, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
The Associated Press says more than two dozen people's deaths in the Northeast have been linked to flooding.
Three storm-related deaths were reported in Montgomery County. A tree fell into a woman’s house in Upper Dublin Township, killing her. Two other people drowned, one in a home and the other in a car in the county.
Emergency workers in the area completed more than 450 water rescues and rescue efforts were continuing in the morning.
Seven storm-related deaths were reported in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.