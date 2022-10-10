NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game.

A 69-year-old man was arrested after he inappropriately talked to and groped several female students during Palisades' homecoming game Friday night, state police said.

The man, identified as Jay Donchez, of the Wind Gap/Pen Argyl area, was charged with indecent assault and harassment, according to online court records.

The superintendent of the Palisades School District said counselors are providing support to the students.

Donchez is out on $25,000 unsecured bail.