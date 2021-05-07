RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in figuring out what happened to a 70-year-old man found hurt, who may have been hit by a car.

Police and emergency responders were called around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a man down in a yard in the 200 block of Mill Road, near Hunter's Way, in Richland Township.

Police are still investigating, but believe it may have been a hit-and-run pedestrian crash.

The man was seriously hurt, police say.

Authorities are asking anyone who lives in the area on Mill Road, or in a nearby development that backs up to Mill Road, to check their security cameras between noon and 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 215-536-9500, or submit an anonymous tip at 215-536-6967.

