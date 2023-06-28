DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A man has been charged after a crash that killed a bicyclist in Doylestown earlier this year.

Anthony Caulfield, 84, of Doylestown, was charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury, and misdemeanor counts of possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

He is also charged with three summary traffic violations.

He was arraigned on Wednesday and was released on $75,000 unsecured bail.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m., on Jan. 6 at the 200 block of N. Broad St. Officers with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department were sent to the scene and saw civilians removing a purple and white Schwinn bicycle from the roadway.

Police provided medical care to the bicyclist, later identified as 64-year-old Francis Patrick Montgomery, until Central Bucks EMS arrived and assumed his care, the DA's office said.

Police learned that a vehicle, described as a white Honda van with Pennsylvania plates, fled the scene, going south on North Broad Street toward Main Street, according to the news release. The van was located at North Main Street near, North Broad Street, and the driver was identified as Caulfield, according to the DA's office.

During their investigation, police reviewed the van’s in-car camera system, which showed Caulfield driving into the opposite lane of travel to pass Montgomery, the DA's office said. A thump from the impact is heard on the video and his vehicle then accelerates away from the accident, according to the DA's office.

The DA's office says witnesses to the accident provided similar statements.

Montgomery suffered a bilateral cranial fracture, broken ribs, and a nasal bone fracture and was sedated on a ventilator at the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 9, the DA's office said.