POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man suspected in a homicide in Pottstown has been arrested.

Tyshaun Harvey, 21, was being sought for the murder of 22-year-old Nahmer Baird in Pottstown, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

U.S. Marshals located Harvey staying in a motel with a local woman in Susanville, California, a rural area close to the Nevada border.

Harvey was arrested without incident and will be extradited to Montgomery County to face charges of first-degree murder, person not to possess a firearm, recklessly endangering another person and related charges, the DA's office said.

The murder occurred Sunday, May 29 shortly after 8 p.m. Pottstown Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of West Street. They arrived to find Baird in the driver’s seat of a white Nissan Sentra, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the news release. Baird was pronounced dead at Pottstown Hospital.

A joint homicide investigation was launched by Montgomery County Detectives and Pottstown Police. The investigation found that a black Chrysler 300 owned and driven by Harvey was seeking out and following the victim’s white Nissan Sentra through the streets of Pottstown for 40 minutes before there was an exchange of gunfire between the vehicles’ occupants at Locust Alley and West Street, the DA's office said.

The victim had tried to avoid Harvey’s vehicle throughout that time, but Harvey would relocate and follow Baird’s Sentra again, according to the DA's office. After the shooting, Baird was able to drive eastbound on West Street for approximately two blocks before crashing head on into a Dodge pickup truck and coming to a stop, according to the news release. Detectives recovered Harvey’s Chrysler 300 in Pottstown the day after the shooting. The vehicle had a bullet hole in the front windshield and three other bullet strikes to the front and passenger side of the vehicle.

Detectives also learned that at the time of the killing, Harvey was out on bail after posting $10,000 of a $100,000 bail. In that case, Harvey is charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault stemming from a shooting that occurred in Pottstown on March 29, 2021.