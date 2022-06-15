NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County say a Philadelphia man was involved in selling THC-laced snacks to children.
Quashon Rice, 20, is charged with solicitation of minors to traffic drugs, possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communications facility, possession of a controlled substance, and corruption of minors.
The investigation into Rice began on May 10, 2022, when a police resource officer responded to the East Norriton Middle School cafeteria where school officials believed a middle school student had been provided an edible marijuana snack without his knowledge and was now sick, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
The sick student reported that he had eaten a rainbow-colored Rice Krispy treat given to him by another student, E.E., who it was determined was selling drug-laced edibles that he/she had purchased off the Instagram account “top2treats,” the DA's office said. The purchased edibles were then delivered to E.E. at his/her home, a local park or in the neighborhood, and the student paid for them in cash, according to the news release.
Through a search warrant and other investigative means, detectives determined that Rice was the owner of the “top2treats” Instagram account, the DA's office said. Detectives also found evidence that Rice had communicated with E.E. and multiple other juveniles quoting specific prices, delivery fees and a variety of edible THC products available including Fruity Pebbles bars, cookies, brownies, Cinnamon Toast Crunch bars and other types of edibles, according to the DA's office.
The DA's office says that once Instagram disabled the “top2treats” account, Rice continued his illegal sales activities on a new account, “toptreatz4.” Through a review of the content from March 2022 to May 2022 for both accounts received from Instagram, detectives learned that the user of the Instagram accounts facilitated the sale of drugs to children at locations including public middle schools, high schools, public parks, an Urban Air trampoline park and his juvenile customers’ homes, the DA's office said.
Further evidence showed Rice knew he was selling drugs to children as young as 11 or 12 years old, according to the news release. The drug-laced bars were delivered to multiple areas in Montgomery County including Ambler, Bala Cynwyd, Bridgeport, Cheltenham, King of Prussia, Norristown and Willow Grove, the the DA's office said.
The the DA's office says recovered messages revealed that Rice solicited some of the juveniles to help him sell the drug-laced edibles. In exchange for a discount, he also asked buyers to repost and tag his Instagram sales posts that advertised the various types of THC bars and prices, according to the the DA's office.
An arrest warrant was served on Rice in Philadelphia Tuesday. At the time of Rice’s arrest, law enforcement recovered a “ghost gun,” materials he used to make the THC-laced edibles, approximately 40 individually packaged homemade edibles, and approximately 10 bags of individually packaged bags of marijuana in counterfeit commercial packaging, the the DA's office said.
“This defendant was targeting children as young as 11 years old to sell his drugs to, imbedding drugs in cereals and snack products that appeal to children. He then sold them where children are—on social media, specifically Instagram, where he would show the product as well as provide step-by-step instructions for how the kids could order the edibles and have them delivered,” said DA Kevin Steele.
“This defendant’s illegal drug trafficking business supplying drugs to children and encouraging children to be drug dealers is an egregious case. We will be seeking a long state prison sentence so that he will be in a place where he won’t be able to harm any more children.”
Rice is charged for the 19 sales and deliveries within Montgomery County, 18 of which were to juveniles, the the DA's office said.
He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Marc Alfarano, who set bail at $95,000 cash. Rice was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A review of the bail was completed Wednesday by Court of Common Pleas Judge Henry Hilles III, who kept bail set at $95,000 cash.
A preliminary hearing is set for June 27.