NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The man accused of killing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown appeared in court Thursday.

Investigators took the stand at the preliminary hearing for Blair Watts, who's facing murder charges in Brown's death.

The prosecution questioned detectives about the overnight stay Brown's son had with Watts the night before Brown was reported missing, saying it was not planned or approved by Brown.

The defense focused much of its questioning on Jennifer Brown's personal life.

Watts was Brown's alleged friend and business partner. He was arrested in February. Investigators said then they believe he killed Brown on Jan. 3.

Brown's body was found in a shallow grave in Royersford just more than two weeks later.