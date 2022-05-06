BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - A man who is accused of setting a fire in Bucks County that led to the death of an 81-year-old man was formally arraigned Friday morning.
The arraignment comes a day after the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said it filed notice of aggravating circumstances in the case against Christopher Gillie.
Gillie, 61, of Dunmore, Lackawanna County, was arraigned before Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, theft by unlawful taking, aggravated arson, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, persons not to possess firearms, two counts each of burglary and criminal trespassing and three counts of arson endangering persons.
Gillie remains imprisoned without bail in the Bucks County Correctional Facility, according to a news release from the DA's office.
On Thursday, the DA's office filed notice reserving its right to seek the death penalty against Gillie, listing three aggravating factors the Commonwealth would seek to prove should it choose to pursue the death penalty against him.
The DA's office said the factors are: Gillie committed the killing during the commission of a felony; in the commission of the killing Gillie knowingly created a grave risk of death to another person in addition to the victim of the murder; and that Gillie has a significant history of felony convictions involving the use or threat of violence to a person.
Julius Drelick, 81, died in the Dec. 5, 2021, fire at the 5700 block of Private Drive in Buckingham Township. His wife was able to escape by fleeing the burning home. The fire was reported to county dispatchers shortly after 3 a.m. with information that two elderly residents may be trapped inside. Upon arrival, police and fire units found a woman outside of the house, but she said that her husband was still inside, the DA's office said.
The house was fully involved with flames and smoke, and initial efforts to gain access were unsuccessful. Fire personnel were able to finally reach the second homeowner, who was unresponsive. The male, identified as Drelick, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DA's office.
The Drelicks used a chair lift to get up and down the stairs, but the fire knocked out electricity in the home, so Drelick was unable to use the lift to get down, according to the news release.
As part of the investigation, an accelerant detection K9 was brought to the scene and detected an accelerant in three areas of the interior of a family room located on the east side of the building, the DA's office said. Further investigation by Bucks County Detectives and the Buckingham Township Police Department led to Gillie, who resided with the Drelick’s daughter in Dunmore, Lackawanna County, according to the DA's office.
Hours after the fire, he was stopped in Lackawanna County by Dunmore Police. The DA's office says a strong odor of gasoline was emanating from Gillie, and a lighter was visible on the passenger seat.
Authorities say Gillie was also found with the house keys to the Private Drive home in his pocket and an older style rifle, which was positively identified as belonging to the Drelicks, was sitting in plain view on the rear seat of the vehicle.