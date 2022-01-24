NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Pottstown man is being charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend Sunday morning.
Avery Nascimento, 21, of Pottstown, killed 36-year-old Sean Robbins, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. He is being charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses.
Pottstown Police responded to the 100 block of Sheridan Street in Pottstown for a report of gunshots fired around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the DA's office.
Arriving officers found a 34-year-old woman outside of her residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Inside the residence, officers found Robbins, who was deceased from a gunshot wound to the head, the DA's office said. The woman was transported to Reading Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
A joint investigation by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Pottstown Police found that the woman was in a romantic relationship with Nascimento, who had been at her residence to “hang out,” the DA's office said.
The DA's office says an argument had ensued over photos on the woman's cellphone. Nascimento hit the woman, choked her, threatened her with a handgun, and told her she was “going to die tonight,” according to the news release.
After learning of the assault, Robbins, the woman's ex-boyfriend, arrived at the residence, the DA's office said. The victim and defendant attempted to “talk it out,” but became involved in a physical fight that ended with Robbins being shot, according to the news release.
Nascimento shot the woman multiple times as she ran from the residence, according to the DA's office. The woman fell on a neighbor’s porch, where she “played dead,” according to the news release. The woman then fled.
Detectives also learned that the woman had a Protection From Abuse Order against Nascimento.
“This is yet another Montgomery County homicide related to domestic violence or relationship homicide. Please, if you are living in a violent situation at home or are in a violent relationship, call for help," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
"The Laurel House 24/7 hotline is 800-642-3150 and the Women’s Center of Montgomery County hotline is 800-773-2424.”
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office found that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.
Nascimento was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Edward Kropp Sr. There is no bail available for first-degree murder, and he was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Feb. 2.