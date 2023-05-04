A man was convicted and sentenced to death again for a pair of Bucks County killings in 2007.

A jury handed down the death sentence Wednesday against Alfonso Sanchez, said the county district attorney's office.

In his retrial which started last week, Sanchez was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and related offenses in the shooting deaths of Lisa Diaz, 27, and Mendez Thomas, 22, the DA said.

He was also found guilty of solicitation to commit murder in a plot to kill a woman who survived the 2007 gunfire in the Warminster Township apartments. He ordered the killing while awaiting the new trial, which was granted in 2017, the DA said.

The shooting happened the night of Oct. 16, 2007 during a marijuana deal, the DA said. Several kids were around at the time.