HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Montgomery County say a man was airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday.

A woman driving an SUV collided with a man driving a motorized pedal cycle at the intersection of Bethlehem Pike and North Broad Street in Hatfield Township just before 7 a.m., according to investigating officer Anthony Baker.

Baker says the man who was on the pedal-cycle was airlifted from the scene, and he is now listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Baker at 215-855-0903, or e-mail him at abaker@hatfield.org.