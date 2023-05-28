HILLTOWN, Pa. - In Upper Bucks County, a man allegedly waved a gun at someone outside a store, then spit at police officers and threatened to harm their families.

Police say it all started in the parking lot of the Wawa at 3520 Bethlehem Pike.

26-year-old Joseph Dougherty is facing a slew of charges, including assault of a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, and weapon related offenses.

Police say two guns were recovered at the scene.

Dougherty was sent to the county jail on $250,000 bail.