UPPER MERION, Pa. - A man was arrested for indecent assault after he attempted to grab a woman on the Schuylkill River Trail, police said. 

According to police, the woman was walking the trail near Valley Forge Towers at around 1:30 p.m. Friday when the suspect, Michael Wiggins, grabbed her from behind and tried to pull off her pants. 

The woman was able to escape and go to police with a description. Wiggins was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent assault and one of simple assault. He was taken to Montgomery County bail and later released on bail. 

