FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a road rage incident that happened last month.
Pennsylvania State Police said in a release Andre Kenny Mark Green, 29, of For Washington, Montgomery County was charged with shooting at vehicles on two separate occasions on the Pa. Turnpike, I-78 276.
Police said on March 15 they were dispatched to the Bensalem Turnpike Interchange for a report of a male, later identified as Green, in a grey Ford F-150 who had shot at another vehicle. Police discovered two shell casings at the scene on Interstate 276 Westbound, the release said.
On March 21, police were again dispatched to I-276 in Bensalem Township, Bucks County for a similar report. An investigation determined a grey Kia Forte ,operated by a similar male in the first shooting, fired at a victim's vehicle. Two projectiles were recovered from the victim's vehicle.
No injures were reported during those incidences, the release said.
Police were able to identify and arrest Green at his job in Fairless Hills, Bucks County without incident, according to the release.
He was arraigned April 1 and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges.