BENSALEM TWP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest in the killing of a woman in Bucks County.
Police said in a release Wednesday they arrested Andrew D. Jennings, 20, of Philadelphia, in the killing of Lisa Shuine Jennings.
Lisa Jennings was found unresponsive in Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem Township on Jan. 10. Police said she had multiple stab sounds around her neck.
An autopsy found she died as a result of multiple stab wounds to the neck and head area and determined the manner of death to be a homicide, police said.
Police said they executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of East Cambria Street in Philadelphia, which helped determine the homicide occurred within the residence.
Through further investigation, police learned Andrew Jennings traveled in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 8 from Cambria Street to Neshaminy State Park.
He was arrested on Jan. 11 by troopers from the Troop M and Troop K criminal investigation units for a probation violation and incarcerated at Bucks County Prison, police said.
On Jan. 20, a criminal complaint was submitted to the Philadelphia district attorney's office, and Jennings was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and other related charges.
Police said it was determined Andrew Jennings acted alone in this crime and no one else is being sought.