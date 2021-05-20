NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Norristown man has been arrested for a string of brazen overnight burglaries all over Montgomery County.
21-year-old Junine Garnett was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Harrisburg. He faces multiple felony counts of burglary of an occupied structure, attempted burglary of an occupied structure, criminal trespass–breaking into a structure, as well as misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Garnett allegedly broke into eight homes and attempted to get into another eight. The alleged burglaries happened between Aug. 17, 2020 and Sept. 24, 2020, all while the homeowners were sleeping, according to the county district attorney's office.
The incidents happened in Collegeville Borough, East Norriton Township, Lower Providence Township, Trappe and West Norriton Township in Montgomery County.
Authorities say home video cameras show he got in through unlocked windows and doors stealing cash, jewelry, and valuables.
Bail has been set at $500,000 cash. Garnett was unable to post bail and was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 1.