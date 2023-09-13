The property where Danelo Cavalcante was finally found after 14 days is behind a home and a business on the 2500 block of Pottstown Pike.

After two weeks of police searching all across Chester County, Danelo Cavalcante was finally caught in Robert Russell's backyard.

"It's kind of surreal. It doesn't feel like it actually happened to us, but we know it did. So we're thankful it's over, but it's something we're probably not going to fully process until a couple days from now," said Russell.

The search of the property started when Russell got up in the middle of the night to take care of his newborn child and saw something strange.

"Around one o'clock we saw our barn door open, and so we called the tip line and said hey, our barn shouldn't be open. It's open, so if someone wants to check that out," said Russell.

State Police said they responded to Russell's call and searched the area.

"Our people investigated that, did not find Cavalcante there or anyone else, but it started to bring some of our people into that area," said Lt. Col. George Bivens with Pennsylvania State Police.

Those officers waited as a rain storm passed over the area. Then, just as the sun was coming up, they moved in.

"I think it was around 8 o'clock this morning we had a police officer come to the door and say hey, there's 100 of us here, guy's right out back somewhere and we're looking for him. We should have him pretty shortly," said Russell.

"Within 30, 45 minutes this exploded here. It just, the whole parking lot filled up. Two armored vehicles, lots of troopers, and then everybody started to migrate to the back of the property," said Jim Martin, the store manager at Little's John Deere.

The store is located right next to Russell's house. Martin watched as police pulled a bloody Cavalcante out of the woods.

"He looked very tired, very ready to give up," said Martin.

Police said Cavalcante suffered an injury from a dog bite, but otherwise was captured without violence. Martin said everyone in the area is grateful.

"I'm excited that it's over for all the people that were in the perimeter that have really probably been scared to death," said Martin.

We also got a statement from the sister of Deborah Brandao, Cavalcante's victim who he's convicted of stabbing to death.

Sarah Brandao said "The past two weeks have been extremely painful and terrifying as it brought back all the feelings from losing my sister and the thought of the perpetrator hurting us again... We are deeply grateful for the support and hard work put in by Law Enforcement throughout these past days."