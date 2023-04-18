LANSDALE, Pa. - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he shot and killed a man in a Montgomery County apartment.

Christopher Moore Jr., 21, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, burglary, criminal trespass, and possessing an instrument of crime, said the county district attorney in a news release Tuesday.

Shots rang out just after 11 p.m. Monday at the Walnut Arms Apartments in Lansdale, the DA said.

Wesley Smith, 21, had been visiting his girlfriend when Moore, the father of the girlfriend's children, broke into the apartment through a bathroom window, investigators say.

Moore went into the bedroom and began shooting, and Smith returned fire, the DA said.

Smith, of Philadelphia, was found dead in the bedroom. Moore was shot multiple times and was flown to the hospital. He is expected to survive, authorities say.

Two guns and multiple fired cartridge casings from each gun were found in the apartment, the DA said.

Detectives found that Moore and Smith each possessed valid permits to carry a firearm, according to the DA.

Dr. Lindsay Simon, a forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, conducted an autopsy Tuesday and found that the manner of death was homicide, the DA said.

Moore is still undergoing treatment at a hospital and is awaiting arraignment.