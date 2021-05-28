NORRISTOWN, Pa. | A man has been charged in connection with a Norristown murder that took place last April, Montgomery County officials state.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Mark E. Talbot Sr. announced Friday the arrest of Sincere Burnett, 21, of Norristown.
The press release reported Burnett was arrested with numerous felony charges related to purchasing, and illegally transferring, the murder weapon used to kill Junior Pinnock in Norristown.
Burnett’s arrest stems from the murder of Pinnock on Sunday, April 25, officials say. Late that night, Norristown Police say they responded to Ann and Barbadoes Streets in Norristown for a report of a man who had been shot.
Police arrived to find Pinnock suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at Suburban Community Hospital. At the scene, four 9mm cartridge casings were recovered as well as the sheath, according to police records.
The joint investigation by Norristown PD and Montgomery County Detectives reportedly found that Montez Kent and Hilton Freeman parked in the nearby county-owned parking lot.
Kent and the victim physically fought in the street, police say, with Kent lunging at the victim with a knife before Freeman shot the victim multiple times.
Both Kent and Freeman have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and related charges, according to the DA.
Detectives found the gun used in the shooting, and discovered the gun was purchased by Burnett on March 22 in Montgomery County, records say. Detectives also say that Burnett had purchased three other firearms, only one of which was in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Police believe the 9 mm firearm used in the murder was bought by Burnett when Freeman asked him to. Officials note Freeman is not legally allowed to purchase or possess a firearm.
This illegally purchased firearm was then used by Freeman in the murder of Junior Pinnock 34 days after the straw purchase, police say.
“We have recently arrested a number of people for straw purchasing firearms and for running gun trafficking organizations that deal in straw purchases, both of which arm criminals,” said DA Steele. “This murder of Junior Pinnock by Hilton Freeman using a straw purchased gun shows exactly what the ramifications are of straw purchased firearms."
A “straw purchase” is when a person with a clean background purchases firearms specifically on behalf of another person, to conceal the true ownership of the firearm.
Persons who are unable to legally purchase a firearm includes convicted felons, domestic violence misdemeanants, juveniles and mentally ill individuals.
Freeman is currently waiting in Montgomery County jail for his preliminary hearing on his first-degree charges, city officials state.
Burnett was arrested by detectives at a gun store in Montgomery County, where he was looking at various firearms. He was charged with three counts related to firearm violations and straw purchasing, detectives said.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Marc A. Alfaranno, who set bail at $500,000 cash. The defendant failed to make bail and was remanded to MCCF.