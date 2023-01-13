HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County.

Nicholas Shaw, 26, of Hatfield, faces charges related to the Oct. 27, 2022, hit-and-run in Hatfield that killed 83-year-old Linford Michener of Hatfield, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

At 3:13 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 27, Hatfield Police and emergency personnel responded to Oak Park Road in Hatfield to find Michener lying unresponsive in a drainage ditch adjacent to the road, the DA's office said. He was transported to Abington Lansdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m.

An autopsy was performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and the cause of death was “blunt impact injuries.” Dr. Khalil Wardak noted that the injuries were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle, according to the DA's office.

The investigation by Hatfield Police found that Michener was walking along the roadway to a fenced-in portion of the rear of his property. His wife was weeding a different area of their property when she heard a van hit something, the DA's office said.

Police found video surveillance from a nearby homeowner that showed a blue Econoline work van with white roof-mounted ladder racks and a white North Penn School District logo on the passenger door, according to the news release. One van matching the description was found parked at the North Penn School District Facilities secure parking lot, authorities said.

The DA's office says the van was found to have fresh damage to the hood and passenger side.

School district records showed that the van was being used by Shaw, who is a groundskeeper for the school district and was assigned to cut grass on the day of the crash at Pennfield Middle School, which is approximately 1.5 miles from the crash site, according to the DA's office.

Video surveillance from Pennfield Middle School shows Shaw getting into the blue van at 3:02 p.m., and there is no visible damage to the van, the DA's office said. At 3:11 p.m., surveillance video from the school district’s Support Services Building parking facility shows the van being driven by Shaw pulling into the area and there is clear damage to the van, according to the news release.

The investigation found that Shaw had driven the Econoline van with careless disregard for the safety of other persons or property, and that after hitting Michener, Shaw fled the scene, failed to provide aid to the victim and failed to report the crash to police, as required by law, the DA's office said.

Shaw is charged with accidents involving death or injury, failure to stop/render aid, failing to report accident to police, and careless driving.

He was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Katherine E. McGill, who set bail at $10,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Jan. 24.