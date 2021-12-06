POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County have arrested a 43-year-old man in the deadly shooting of another man in Pottstown.
Gerald Scott Ramos, 43, faces charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and possessing an instrument of crime, according to a news release from the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
Pottstown Police responded to the 500 block of North Evans Street for a report of a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the DA's office said.
Police arrived to find the victim, Darrius Waller, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in the driver’s seat of his red Jeep, according to the news release. He was transported to Pottstown Tower Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say that eight 9mm cartridge casings were recovered outside of the Jeep.
An investigation by Pottstown Police and Montgomery County Detectives found through witness interviews and surveillance video that Waller was sitting in his Jeep with the headlights illuminated when Ramos approached from the rear of the vehicle, the DA's office said. Ramos can be seen in video walking directly to the driver’s side door and then shooting eight times into the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the news release. Ramos then walked back to his residence a few doors away from the shooting, the DA's office said.
Waller was unknown to Ramos before an alleged speeding incident that evening; Ramos told detectives that he was walking home from his brother’s house when a Jeep sped past him and nearly hit him, authorities said. Ramos said this made him “so angry” that he went to his apartment to try to “cool down” before he then got his gun and went back outside, according to the DA's office.
Police say Ramos legally owned the 9 mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun.
“The murder of Darrius Waller is another senseless murder of a victim that had no relationship with the defendant. This murder was prompted simply by anger over a supposed speeding incident,” said DA Kevin Steele. “These homicides of innocent victims need to stop.”
An autopsy was conducted Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, which determined that Waller died of multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of death was homicide.
Ramos was arrested without incident by detectives, with assistance from the Montgomery County SWAT-West Team, at 5:15 a.m. Monday. Ramos is awaiting arraignment later Monday.