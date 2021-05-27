WEST NORRITON TWP., Pa. | A Norristown area man has been arrested in the death of his infant daughter, according to police.
Craig Baylis, 31, of West Norriton Township, was arrested on charges related to the death of his 6-week-old daughter, Mackenna Baylis in February, announced the Montgomery County district attorney's office and West Norriton Township police.
In February, West Norriton Police say they responded to a 911 call for a cardiac arrest. Police arrived to find the baby’s mother, Kendra Simmons, performing CPR on her daughter. The officers say they took over CPR until Plymouth Ambulance arrived, and transported the infant to Einstein Montgomery Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
An investigation into the baby's death found found that Simmons had left home that morning to go to a doctor’s appointment, leaving the baby in the defendant’s care, authorities said.
Around noon, Baylis called her saying the baby had fallen, her nose was bleeding but “she was fine," the DA's office said. Simmons reportedly rushed home to find Baylis rocking the baby. She told police Mackenna looked gray, and immediately called 911.
The defendant was the only one home with the baby while Simmons was gone, investigators say.
The Montgomery County coroner's office found the baby died of inflicted head trauma, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, authorities say. The injuries stemmed from “vigorous movement of the head while relatively fixed in relation to the neck," the coroner said.
“A very vulnerable child, only a month and a half old, was left in the care of someone who should have protected her. Instead, he shook the life out of baby Mackenna,” said District Attorney Kevin Steele, in a news release. “We will seek justice for Mackenna and for a family mourning the death.”
Police stated Baylis was arraigned on Wednesday, before Magisterial District Judge Marc A. Alfaranno. Bail was denied, and the defendant was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.