UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County officials have a warning for the Philadelphia area after an alleged drug dealer was arrested.
Leon Wright, 33, is accused of selling fake oxycodone pills that were really deadly fentanyl, officials said.
"Drug traffickers like this defendant who sell what they say are prescription opioid pills can actually be selling cheap fentanyl, heroin and other illegal substances pressed into molds and made to look like legitimate opioid pills—but they are much stronger and much deadlier," said Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele, in a news release Thursday.
Investigators say Wright conducted numerous drug deals in the area of LA Fitness and Wegmans on Village Drive in King of Prussia.
A search of the Upper Merion Township residence he was operating out of yielded 347 blue pills suspected to be fentanyl, other drugs, drug packaging materials, a gun and $68,000 in cash, authorities said.
The recovered blue pills were imprinted with "K | 9" and were irregular sizes, investigators said. The district attorney believes they may still be in circulation in the Philadelphia metro area, and said the public should be on the lookout.
Wright, of Philadelphia, is facing felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and related offenses. He was arraigned Saturday and jailed on $500,000 bail.