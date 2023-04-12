...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA...
* AFFECTED AREA...Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton,
Delaware, Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester,
Western Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower
Bucks.
* TIMING...Wednesday.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 27 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to
low 80s.
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. There
will be increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low
relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts
and possible Red Flag Warnings.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.
&&