W. NANTMEAL TWP., Pa. - A Chester County man faces serious charges after a fire and shooting at his home.

Authorities say Nicholas Valenti set fire to his home in West Nantmeal Township last week.

They say he then opened fire on police when they responded to the fire.

Police fired back, injuring Valenti. He was taken to the hospital.

Valenti has been charged with arson and attempted murder.

He's being held in the Chester County Prison.