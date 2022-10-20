POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man has been accused of killing two people in Pottstown earlier this week.

Dominic Carboni, 17, of Schwenksville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and robbery, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

He is accused in the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Skyler Fox and 18-year-old Brandon Bacote-Byer in Pottstown.

Pottstown Police responded for multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets on Monday shortly after 11:30 p.m. They arrived to find Fox and Bacote-Byer lying by Fox’s vehicle, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said police recovered numerous fired cartridge casings, one projectile and a Taurus G3 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number at the scene.

Police did not recover a backpack from the scene. However, a witness told police that he/she observed Fox with a backpack on his shoulder as he crawled away from his vehicle, but minutes later, the witness said the backpack was gone and Fox was no longer moving, the DA's office said.

The ensuing investigation by Pottstown Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau found that Carboni was meeting Fox to purchase marijuana, according to the DA's office.

Recovered text data showed that Fox and Carboni had arranged the meeting and marijuana purchase through a series of messages throughout the day, beginning at 3:08 p.m. and ending at 11:22 p.m., just 11 minutes before the shooting when both Fox’s and Carboni’s cellphones were in the area of the shooting, the DA's office said.

Text records also showed that at 11:45 p.m. that same evening, just minutes after the shooting, Carboni deleted his messaging history with Fox, according to the DA's office.

Video surveillance recovered by police showed a maroon-colored Ford pick-up truck fleeing the area after the homicide, which is the same color and model as a Ford F-150 truck owned by Carboni’s father, which Carboni had been seen driving earlier in the evening, according to the news release.

There is no bail available for first-degree murder charges, and Carboni was remanded to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m., Nov. 3 before Magisterial District Judge Scott T. Palladino.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Scott Frank Frame and Samantha Arena.