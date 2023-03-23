POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing charges in a shooting in a Wawa parking lot that injured an innocent bystander in early February.

Jason Morales, 37, was charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment in the Feb. 13 incident in Pottstown in which a domestic situation escalated to shots fired, according to court paperwork filed Feb. 17.

Charges were waived for court at his preliminary hearing on March 21. A formal arraignment is set for May 3.

Morales is accused of firing a gun into the ground, which sent shrapnel from the round ricocheting into a 58-year-old man who was walking across the parking lot at the time, authorities say.

The man was airlifted to a trauma center with injuries to his face and right eye.

Investigators say Morales had been pumping gas when he was attacked by his girlfriend's teenage son and another person, and that's when he pulled out the gun and fired the shot. The assault stemmed from a domestic situation between Morales and his girlfriend in Lower Pottsgrove Township over the weekend, police say.

Morales, who had a legal concealed carry permit, called 911 and stayed on scene until police arrived. The teenager fled the scene before police arrived.