YARDLEY, Pa. - A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a police chief in Bucks County.
The district attorney's office says Colin Petroziello, 24, shot Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly.
Officials say Kelly was assisting a probation officer Wednesday morning when Petroziello fired a shotgun through the front door of his apartment, hitting Kelly in the hand and ear.
Petroziello then barricaded himself and his mother inside the apartment, leading to a more than 4-hour standoff.
Petroziello was denied bail.
Kelly is expected to make a full recovery.