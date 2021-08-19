Colin Petroziello Yardley police shooting

YARDLEY, Pa. - A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a police chief in Bucks County.

The district attorney's office says Colin Petroziello, 24, shot Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly.

Officials say Kelly was assisting a probation officer Wednesday morning when Petroziello fired a shotgun through the front door of his apartment, hitting Kelly in the hand and ear.

Petroziello then barricaded himself and his mother inside the apartment, leading to a more than 4-hour standoff.

Petroziello was denied bail.

Kelly is expected to make a full recovery.

