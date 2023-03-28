POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man is charged after a stabbing in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

Quadir Hines, 34, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and harassment, according to court paperwork.

Police were called to the 100 block of North York Street around 4 a.m. on March 20. Officers found three men, including Hines, suffering from stab wounds, court documents say. All three were taken to area hospitals.

After going into an apartment to check for additional victims, officers saw "signs of a large struggle," according to police. There were large amounts of blood throughout the apartment, and the back door leading to the fire escape was standing open, according to court paperwork.

One of the people who was stabbed told police he was in bed when a man, later identified as Hines, wearing a balaclava and swinging something which he at first believed to be a hammer, according to police. The victim told police he rushed Hines, at which point he was stabbed and realized the object Hines was carrying was a knife, court documents say.

The victim said he fell to the ground and crawled out of the apartment into the common hallway. As he was crawling away he saw other people in the apartment jump and pile onto Hines, according to court documents.

Another man who had been stabbed told authorities that he had been sleeping in a chair in the living room area of the apartment when he was pepper sprayed in the face. Once awake, the man tried to get into a room where he knew a hammer was located. After he found the door to that room to be locked, he went to pick up a stool. At that point, he saw the other victim get stabbed, according to court paperwork.

Neither man could identify the attacker as Hines.

Later in the morning, Hines's wife came to Borough Hall to speak with police. She said a family member told her Hines was involved in the fight and was dead. Officers told her Hines was alive and receiving treatment.

His wife said Hines had gotten into a fight with a man named "Sparks," and that Hines told her he wanted to retaliate against him after the fight, court documents say. Police say one of the stabbing victims was known to have the nickname "Sparks."

Hines's wife said she had least seen Hines about 50 minutes before police received the report of the stabbing, according to court documents. Hines had told her he would be back soon and left, according to police.

Authorities executed a search warrant on the apartment where the stabbing took place. During an investigation, police learned that Hines entered the apartment through the unsecured rear door leading to the fire escape while the people in the apartment were sleeping, according to court paperwork.

Authorities found a dark camouflage balaclava in the bathroom in a large pool of blood, court documents say.

Hines faces a preliminary hearing on April 13.