NORRISTOWN, Pa. | A Montgomery County man is facing charges in a string of overnight burglaries at homes across the county.
Junine Garnett, 21, of Norristown, was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals at a home in Harrisburg, according to a news release from the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
Authorities say he's responsible for eight burglaries and eight attempted burglaries, all while people were asleep in the homes, between Aug. 17, 2020 and Sept. 24, 2020.
The investigation found that there was a common plan or scheme to these burglaries and attempts. Garnett allegedly gained entry to homes via unlocked windows and doors, and once inside, ransacked various rooms in the homes and stole easily transported items, primarily cash or jewelry.
The attempted burglaries were in the same areas as other homes that were burglarized on the same night, records indicate. In those incidents, police found homeowner video surveillance that showed the man trying to find unsecured doors or windows to gain entry to the home.
If he didn't find an opening, he would move onto the neighbors, police say.
These incidents reportedly occurred in Collegeville Borough, East Norriton Township, Lower Providence Township, Trappe and West Norriton Township in Montgomery County.
Reports say that the defendant was identified by his car, which in one instance he left behind at the scene while running away from a homeowner who confronted him. Police identified the car as Garnett's mother's, and confirmed another getaway car he used belonged to his girlfriend.
“These burglaries were opportunistic—he did not break any windows or pry open doors,” said DA Steele. “I cannot stress enough that even though you think you live in a ‘safe neighborhood,’ please lock your doors and windows at night. It’s an easy precaution to take.”
Garnett was charged with multiple felony counts of burglary related charges, and is now in Montgomery County jail awaiting a preliminary hearing that police say is set June, 1.