L. PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - A 23-year-old man has been charged in the death of his former partner in Montgomery County after her body was found near the Schuylkill River Trail.
Freddy Remigio Mendieta Pando, 23, of the 200 block of Copley Road in Upper Darby, is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and possessing an instrument of crime, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Mendieta Pando walked into the Upper Darby Police headquarters at 11:50 a.m. Thursday and told two detectives through his cellphone translation application that “I killed my partner,” 23-year-old Karina Torres, the DA's office said.
Mendieta Pando showed the detectives on a map, where the body could be found, which was at an area adjacent to the Schuylkill River Trail in Lower Providence Township, near the Betzwood Trailhead, according to the news release. At 1:25 p.m., a Lower Providence Police Detective found the body of a woman lying face down in a wooded area approximately 15 feet off the Schuylkill River Trail, according to the DA's office.
The woman was identified as Torres. The joint investigation by the Montgomery County Detectives and Lower Providence Township Police found that Torres had obtained a Protection From Abuse Order against Mendieta Pando that was in effect at the time of her death, the DA's office said.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on the body of Torres Friday and determined that Torres died of multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death was homicide, according to the news release.
“This tragic killing of Karina Torres is the worst end result of domestic violence. The victim was previously strangled and sought help from police, who charged the defendant. Karina then obtained a Protection of Abuse Order. But sadly, the defendant was able to reach her and ultimately killed her,” said Steele.
“People who are strangled by a spouse or intimate partner need to know that they are in serious danger—they are likely to be killed by that person, as in this terrible case. Women experiencing domestic violence need to know there is help available. Reach out to Laurel House or the Women’s Center of Montgomery County. They can help.”
Mendieta Pando is in the process of being arraigned. There is no bail available for first-degree murder, and Mendieta Pando will be remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing will be scheduled at the arraignment.