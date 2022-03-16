NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A man in Montgomery County has been charged in the death of his infant son.
David Moyer, 24, of Trappe, has been charged with third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
On Feb. 22, at approximately 11 a.m., a 6-week-old baby was brought via Uber to Phoenixville Hospital by his parents, the DA's office said. Hospital staff determined the baby was not breathing on arrival and performed life-saving measures to revive the infant.
The baby was then flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which contacted law enforcement due to the nature of the baby’s injuries, according to the DA's office. CHOP physicians noted the baby had a brain injury, among other injuries, according to the news release. On March 3, the baby was pronounced dead at CHOP.
An autopsy found that the cause of death was multiple blunt impact injuries, and the manner of death was homicide, the DA's office said.
The Pennsylvania State Police Troop K and Montgomery County Detectives launched a joint homicide investigation, which found that the baby was in the care of Moyer immediately prior to the infant being brought to the hospital, according to the DA's office.
The investigation determined that the baby had reportedly vomited on Moyer, who put him forcibly down on the bed, face first, and was left there for 20 minutes, the DA's office said. When Moyer returned, the baby was not breathing and was unresponsive, authorities said.
The DA's office says the parents waited 20 minutes for an Uber to arrive to take the baby to the emergency room.
Moyer was arrested and charged. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Maurice H. Saylor, who set bail at $1 million cash. Moyer was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m., March 29, 2022 before Magisterial District Judge Cathleen Kelly Rebar.