LIMERICK TWP., Pa. – A man has been charged after a crash May 18 that left the driver of a motorcycle dead in Montgomery County.
Christopher Cohen is charged with DUI, making an unsafe left turn, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
The accident happened around 8 p.m. in Limerick Township on Township Line Road, outside a Kohl's shopping center. The motorcycle driver was killed in the crash. A second person from the motorcycle was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries.
A large pickup truck with a twin cab was seen with heavy damage on its passenger side, and both air bags deployed.
Cohen, who was driving the truck, had turned left onto Anchor Parkway, at the same time a motorcycle entered the turning lane and accelerated, according to township police.
The motorcycle hit Cohen’s vehicle, police said.
Cohen faces a preliminary hearing on August 31.