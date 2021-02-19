Anthony Nero

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Prosecutors say a suburban Philadelphia man who says he was stressed over losing his family, the COVID-19 shutdown and the “theft of the election” acknowledged firing three shots into a local Democratic Party office on Inauguration Day.

FBI agents linked the shooting to 48-year-old suspect Anthony Nero of Eagleville through a threatening email sent earlier to the Montgomery County Democratic Party. The email warns that the group should “probably beef up security” and references the false claim that the presidential election had been stolen.

Nero is charged with terrorism, terroristic threats, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5.

Nero is being held on $50,000 bail. It is not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

