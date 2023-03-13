BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - A New Jersey man has been charged in a road rage turned hit-and-run in Bucks County last month.

Daniel Dietrich, 45, is accused of intentionally running over a man in a McDonald's parking lot, then taking off, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Dietrich, of Palmyra, was charged Friday with homicide, accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed and driving on a suspended driver’s license, the DA's office said.

Dietrich and the victim, 47-year-old Jason Smith, were involved in a driving incident about a mile before the McDonald's in Bristol Township on Feb. 5, investigators say.

Surveillance video shows Smith's car pull into the parking lot on Bristol Pike, then Dietrich pulls in and blocks Smith's car, the DA says.

Smith gets out, grabs a hammer from his trunk and starts walking towards Dietrich's truck, authorities say.

That's when Dietrich drives forward and turns into Smith, knocking him to the ground and running him over with both the front and back tires, the DA says. Dietrich doesn't slow down and takes off on Route 13.

Dietrich is being held in Bucks County Correctional Facility, as bail was denied due to the homicide charge.