NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An arrest has been made in the homicide of Jennifer Brown.

Blair Watts was arrested Thursday morning and charged with first- and third-degree murder in Brown's death, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, during a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com.

Watts was Brown's "supposed friend" and business partner, who reported her missing on Jan. 4, Steele said.

Investigators believe Watts killed Brown in her home on Jan. 3, the day before he reported her missing, then buried her body in a shallow grave in Royersford.

Watts then took care of Brown's son the evening of Jan. 3. He told police that Brown's son had a planned sleepover at his house that night with his three kids, but investigators found the son didn't have clothes packed and didn't have his necessary medication.

Steele outlined some of the evidence on the 39-page criminal complaint, but said there are many aspects linking Watts to Brown's death.

"As you piece this together, it all just keeps pointing back to Blair Watts. It doesn't point to anyone else, it points to Blair Watts," Steele said.

Watts and Brown had launched a joint business venture to open a restaurant together at the end of January, but it appears Watts was running a "scam," and did not have the money to sign a lease with the building owners, Steele said. Investigators found that Watts used Brown's tablet to transfer $17,000 to himself the day after she was allegedly killed, then took that money to the restaurant's building owners to sign a lease.

Cell phone evidence also links Watts to Brown's phone, and the area where she was buried, Steele said. A K9 cadaver dog hit on areas in Brown's kitchen, and two of Watts' vehicles, building the case against Watts.

The county coroner says Brown died of homicide by unspecified means, with compression and asphyxia injuries. There were no gunshot wounds, knife wounds or toxicological causes, but Brown did suffer three broken ribs while she was alive, Steele said.

Watts is behind bars, as there is no bail available for murder charges.