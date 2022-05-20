NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Pottstown man will spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting another man on Easter Sunday in 2019.
Stephen Moore, 34, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Joshua Smith, said the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
He was sentenced to life in prison.
Moore shot and killed Smith on April 21, 2019 in the 600 block of Industrial Highway.
Investigators say video shows Moore and Smith at Home Depot together buying a screwdriver just minutes before the shooting. Police say they also tied Moore to a Jeep seen speeding away from the shooting. The vehicle crashed moments later and the driver had fled.
Moore was arrested months later, in December 2019.