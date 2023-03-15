NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. - A man has been convicted of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old boy in Bucks County.

Jeffrey Todd Lukens, 62, of Buckingham Township, was found guilty of indecent assault and related charges Wednesday for the incident in Newtown Township, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Lukens had been working as a contractor at the boy’s home and was hired to remove bees from the basement. He inappropriately touched the boy while working on the project on Sept. 2, 2021, and again four days later when he returned to finish the job, the DA's office said.

On Wednesday, following a three-day trial, a Bucks County jury found him guilty on felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and unlawful contact with a minor, along with misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, indecent assault, invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct and summary harassment.

Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh deferred sentencing for 30 days.

During closing arguments on Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach urged the jury to convict Lukens.

“I don’t know if this family will ever get that sense of safety and security back,” Heimbach said. “Finding this defendant guilty is a start.”

While working on the project on Sept. 2, 2021, Lukens invited the boy to assist him and gave him a partial bee suit to wear to protect his face and upper body, according to the DA's office. The boy was on a ladder and using a reciprocating saw to remove the bee nest when Lukens inappropriately touched the boy, and then took a picture of him, the DA's office said.

Lukens returned to the home on Sept. 6 to finish the project. Before he left, Lukens took an inappropriate picture of the boy, the DA's office said.

The boy’s parents reported the incidents to the Newtown Township Police Department later that day. During the investigation, police seized Lukens’ cellphone and uncovered deleted cellphone pictures of the boy, authorities said.