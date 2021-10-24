POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A man is dead following a shooting in Pottstown Saturday.
People who live in the 400 block of East High Street tell 69 News they heard shots just after 8 p.m. Saturday.
69 News obtained surveillance footage from a bodega near where the shooting happened.
The video shows a man drop to the ground after being shot with what appears to be a hand gun.
A crowd of bystanders outside the bodega where the video was captured scatters after the shots were fired.
“It doesn’t surprise me because there’s been a lot of shootings going on around here lately and it seems like everyone’s getting away with whatever they do that’s wrong,” Mary Gerhard, who loves across the street from where the shooting took place, tells 69 News.
The Berks County coroner tells 69 News the victim was rushed to Reading Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead a little after 11:30 Saturday night.