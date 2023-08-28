SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A young man is dead after an early-morning crash in Bucks County.

A car went off the road and crashed into a tree around 4 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Richlandtown Pike, not far from California Road, in Springfield Township.

The driver, Owen Orser, 23, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, said Bucks County coroner Meredith Buck.

The Hilltown Township man's death has been ruled an accident.

Police have not said what may have caused the crash. The road was wet at the time and the crash happened on a sharp curve.