LANSDALE, Pa. - One man is dead and another was injured after the two opened fire at each other in a Montgomery County apartment.

Shots rang out just after 11 p.m. Monday at the Walnut Arms Apartments in Lansdale, said the county district attorney in a news release Tuesday.

Wesley Smith, 21, had been visiting his girlfriend when another man, the father of the girlfriend's children, broke into the apartment through a bathroom window, investigators say.

That man, 21-year-old Christopher Moore Jr., went into the bedroom and began shooting. Smith returned fire, the DA said.

Smith, of Philadelphia, was found dead in the bedroom. Moore was shot multiple times and was flown to the hospital. He is expected to survive, authorities say.

Two guns and multiple fired cartridge casings from each gun were found in the apartment, the DA said.