Police have searched from the air and on the ground in Pocopson Township, Chester County. Multiple agencies have been brought in to locate 34-year-old convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who they said escaped from the Chester County Prison on Thursday. One sighting happened on Sunday, according to police.

"Very brief sighting, and it was a trooper actually that observed him at some distance, gave chase, but was unable — because of the terrain and some other obstacles there — was unable to get to him before he disappeared," said Lt. Col. George Bivens, Pennsylvania State Police deputy commissioner of operations.

Ryan Drummond said he saw Cavalcante inside his home Friday night.

"I woke up my wife and said 'Hey, I think there might be somebody downstairs. You know, get on the phone,'" Drummond said.

Drummond said he flipped the light switch on and off three or four times before pausing.

"And then he (Cavalcante) flicked the light switch from downstairs three or four times, which was the moment of like, 'Oh my God, this guy is down there,'" Drummond said.

That is when Drummond said he then saw Cavalcante walk out of his house.

"I saw him walk out of the kitchen and through our living room, kind of along the side," Drummond explained. "Opened up that door, walked out. He was wearing a white shirt, had a bag."

Police said Cavalcante was seen in surveillance video early Saturday morning.

Cavalcante recently began a life sentence after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021. According to police, Cavalcante is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

"We have had the individual's mother make a recording asking him to surrender peacefully," Bivens said. "It's done in Spanish, or actually Portuguese, and it's being broadcast in an effort to facilitate his peaceful surrender."

Police are asking the public to familiarize themselves with Cavalcante's description. He is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with long, curly black hair. There is a $10,000 reward for any information leading to his capture.

Police have said if Cavalcante is not actively surrendering, deadly force is authorized.