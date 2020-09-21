Lehigh County Coroner seal

PENNSBURG, Pa. - A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery County.

Thomas S. Keiser, 63,  from Allentown (Lower Macungie Township), died Sunday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.

Keiser was hit by a front-end loader on Friday around 2 p.m. at 2704 Geryville Pk., Pennsburg, Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County, according to the coroner's office. A front end loader is a vehicle with a hydraulically operated scoop in front for excavating loose material.

The cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma. The manner of death is ruled an accident. 

Pennsylvania State Police, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the coroner's office are investigating the death.

