HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - A 53-year-old man died after a crash in Bucks County Wednesday night.
Police responded for the report of a crash with injuries in the area of Route 309 in the area of Reliance Road in Hilltown Township at 10 p.m.
Arriving officers found a car had hit a guardrail, according to a news release from township police.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as Roland J. Christy III, of Chalfont.
Police say speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.