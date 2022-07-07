Car crash generic

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - A 53-year-old man died after a crash in Bucks County Wednesday night.

Police responded for the report of a crash with injuries in the area of Route 309 in the area of Reliance Road in Hilltown Township at 10 p.m.

Arriving officers found a car had hit a guardrail, according to a news release from township police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as Roland J. Christy III, of Chalfont.

Police say speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

