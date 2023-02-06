BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information on a truck and driver in a fatal hit-and-run in a McDonald's parking lot.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at the fast food restaurant at 7700 Bristol Pike near Levittown, said Bristol Township police.

The pedestrian who was hit was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The pickup truck that hit him was a gray, 4-door Chevy Silverado, about a 2013 model, police said. It had a 4x4 sticker on both sides of the bed, black rims and a front vanity license plate.

The truck may be missing an oval, black plastic trim piece that goes over a fog light opening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 267-812-3056 or email pkitchenman160@bristolpd.org.

The Bucks County district attorney planned a news conference for Monday afternoon to discuss the case.