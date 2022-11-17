U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - One person died after a crash in Montgomery County.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Route 100 in front of the Upland Square shopping center, on the border of Upper Pottsgrove and West Pottsgrove townships.

The man was taken to Pottstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the county coroner.

The coroner says the cause of death was blunt impact injuries from the crash.

At least one SUV was involved in the crash. Debris was scattered across the highway.

Police have not said what caused the crash or how many people were involved.